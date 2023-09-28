Range Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Range Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

