Planning Directions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $347,821,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,156,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,867,000 after acquiring an additional 952,711 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $391.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $312.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

