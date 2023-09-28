Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $204,728,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $148,226,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,710,000 after purchasing an additional 652,439 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $85,025,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $231.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.56. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

