Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 182 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $504.03. The stock had a trading volume of 257,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,622. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.85 and a 12 month high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.52.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

