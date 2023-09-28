Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $408.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

