Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 393,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,687,982. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

