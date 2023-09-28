iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,787 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $26,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 157,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 389.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 224,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $72.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,433 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

