Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,856 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,469 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,808. The stock has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

