Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Sells 294 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after buying an additional 609,469 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $173.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

