Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.27 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock traded down $17.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $296.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,072. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.24 and a 200 day moving average of $299.02.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

