Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 492 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

CRM stock opened at $202.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 711,841 shares of company stock worth $155,120,222. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.