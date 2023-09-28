Eastern Bank Sells 8,376 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 367,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 61,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.01. 523,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average of $105.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

