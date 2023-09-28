Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 11,886 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 204.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of COST opened at $563.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $554.00 and a 200-day moving average of $524.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

