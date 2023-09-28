CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 120 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $41,339,180,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX opened at $258.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

