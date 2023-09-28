Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $176.60 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

