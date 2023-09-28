Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.2% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.83.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.19. The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

