Brokers Set Expectations for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report released on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.34. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.40 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.57 EPS.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.9 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $563.53 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $554.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.04. The company has a market capitalization of $249.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

