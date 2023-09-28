Brady Family Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.6% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 37.5% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Accenture by 23.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 588,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,712,000 after acquiring an additional 112,453 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,350,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.6% in the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $16.12 on Thursday, hitting $298.26. 1,017,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,072. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.02. The company has a market cap of $198.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.82.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

