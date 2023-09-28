Brady Family Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $824.40. The stock had a trading volume of 196,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $340.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $864.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $774.11.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

