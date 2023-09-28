Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

CMCSA traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.98. 3,940,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,597,439. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $185.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

