BCS Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 609 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 609 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.9 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $563.53 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $554.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.04. The firm has a market cap of $249.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

