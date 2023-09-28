Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 34,322 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,322 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,218,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.82.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $314.46 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The company has a market cap of $209.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.02.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

