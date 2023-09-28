Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,632 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,838 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $502.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $530.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.09. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.85 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The company has a market capitalization of $229.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.52.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

