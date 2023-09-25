Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $48.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.95.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter.
About Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
