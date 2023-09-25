Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $48.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

About Yunhong CTI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI by 151.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yunhong CTI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

