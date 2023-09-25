YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $14.50 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on YPF. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $12.87 on Thursday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.29). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,567,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

