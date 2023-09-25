Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 0.59% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $42,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $460,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $101.11 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

