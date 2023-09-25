Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 541 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth $560,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 206,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 18.5% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,320,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,111,000 after purchasing an additional 205,965 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $25.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.76. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $46.08.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.30 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.80% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIN. Stephens increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 927,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,936,807.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,803 shares of company stock worth $112,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

