Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 52,654 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,654 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 0.43% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 81,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PREF opened at $16.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

