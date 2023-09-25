Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 2,560 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,055,000. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $175.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

