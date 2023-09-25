Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $378.52 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $261.80 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.93.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

