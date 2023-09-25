Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $20.98 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,417 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.87 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

