Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $10.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.60% of iShares Europe ETF worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $47.86 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $52.37. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.