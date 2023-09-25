Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 379,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,134,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,825,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $45.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87.

About iShares CMBS ETF

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.