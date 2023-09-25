Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

