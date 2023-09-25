Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,266 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Shell accounts for 1.3% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $353,296,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $64.37 on Monday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

