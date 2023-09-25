Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Shares of BBCA opened at $59.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.29.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

