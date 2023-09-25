Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,868 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $104.33 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $114.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

