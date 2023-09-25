Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,516 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.3% in the second quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

