Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,433 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013,814 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $716,880,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,326,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,344,000 after acquiring an additional 241,090 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $60.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

