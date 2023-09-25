Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:WLKP opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $770.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $264.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Westlake Chemical Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 113.86%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 16,498 shares of company stock valued at $373,427 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $176,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

