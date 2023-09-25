Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,405 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,676,000 after acquiring an additional 305,670 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

VZ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.98. 4,796,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,760,635. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

