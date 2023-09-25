Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 567 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 0.6% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,987,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,005,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FMB opened at $49.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.