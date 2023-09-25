Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMF stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.