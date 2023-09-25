Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,417 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,411 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $7.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.