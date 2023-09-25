Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $296,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $588,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in CSX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CSX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

