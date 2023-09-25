Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lifted by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.1% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after purchasing an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at $36,900,139,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,287,896 shares of company stock valued at $662,888,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.18. 675,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.51. The company has a market capitalization of $436.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

