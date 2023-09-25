Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Vistra Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Vistra has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vistra by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,851,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,445,000 after acquiring an additional 300,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vistra by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,259,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vistra by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,999,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,224 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

