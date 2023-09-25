Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 115.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 26,772 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 287.2% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 60,526 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.69. 75,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

