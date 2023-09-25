Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2023

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 115.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 26,772 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 287.2% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 60,526 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.69. 75,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.