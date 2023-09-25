Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VET

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.30% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.0749 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,498,000 after buying an additional 284,248 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 307.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,689 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 889,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.