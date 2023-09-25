Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $347,821,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $396.55. 853,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,252. The firm has a market cap of $317.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.